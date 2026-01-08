(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Double Eagle Fitness Challenge 2026 | featuring CSM Gregory Betty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Double Eagle Fitness Challenge is an Army Reserve initiative to strengthen our formations ensuring our entire force remains combat ready. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 10:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992547
    VIRIN: 251106-A-VC966-4981
    Filename: DOD_111473200
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Double Eagle Fitness Challenge 2026 | featuring CSM Gregory Betty, by SSG Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat ready
    Twice the Citizen
    Double Eagle Fitness Challenge
    Army Reserve
    DEfit26
    CSM Betty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video