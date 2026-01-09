(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026-01-09-USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) intercepts Bella 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Video by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. European Command   

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure, in the North Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The operation was conducted in coordination with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of War for violations of U.S. sanctions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992542
    VIRIN: 260107-A-MP295-9491
    Filename: DOD_111473127
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026-01-09-USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) intercepts Bella 2, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Ignatius

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video