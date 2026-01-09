USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure, in the North Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The operation was conducted in coordination with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of War for violations of U.S. sanctions.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992541
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-MP295-1645
|Filename:
|DOD_111473119
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026-01-09-USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) intercepts Bella-1, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS
