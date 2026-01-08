AFN Aviano TV Spot: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron’s Exercise Purple Blizzard at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 15-18, 2025. The training incorporated injects that simulated maintenance operations from a contested forward operating base, evaluating Airmen on their ability to find innovative solutions for rapid aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been altered using a blur effect for security purposes)