(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano TV Spot: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron’s Exercise Purple Blizzard at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 15-18, 2025. The training incorporated injects that simulated maintenance operations from a contested forward operating base, evaluating Airmen on their ability to find innovative solutions for rapid aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been altered using a blur effect for security purposes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992537
    VIRIN: 260108-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111473086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano TV Spot: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lethality
    buzzards RULE
    510th FGS
    training
    maintenance
    Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video