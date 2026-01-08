AFN Aviano TV Spot: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard

An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron’s Exercise Purple Blizzard at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 15-18, 2025. The training incorporated injects that simulated maintenance operations from a contested forward operating base, evaluating Airmen on their ability to find innovative solutions for rapid aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been altered using a blur effect for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992537
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-XO977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111473086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
