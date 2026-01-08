Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Adobe Premiere Pro, Dec 18, 2025 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico. The end of year video highlights PRANG Airmen supporting multiple operations and exercises during 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992535
|VIRIN:
|251229-Z-PB419-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111473075
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Puerto Rico Air National Guard End of Year Video, by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
