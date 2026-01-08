(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard End of Year Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    12.28.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Adobe Premiere Pro, Dec 18, 2025 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico. The end of year video highlights PRANG Airmen supporting multiple operations and exercises during 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992535
    VIRIN: 251229-Z-PB419-1001
    Filename: DOD_111473075
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico Air National Guard End of Year Video, by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video