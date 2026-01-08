U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct joint training alongside U.S. Army EOD technicians within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The training reinforced joint interoperability and mission readiness by preparing teams to respond effectively to real-world scenarios that have occurred or could occur in future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 02:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992528
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-AO111-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_111472942
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, One Mission, One Team, Joint EOD Training, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
