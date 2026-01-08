One Mission, One Team, Joint EOD Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct joint training alongside U.S. Army EOD technicians within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The training reinforced joint interoperability and mission readiness by preparing teams to respond effectively to real-world scenarios that have occurred or could occur in future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)