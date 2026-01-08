(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Mission, One Team, Joint EOD Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct joint training alongside U.S. Army EOD technicians within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The training reinforced joint interoperability and mission readiness by preparing teams to respond effectively to real-world scenarios that have occurred or could occur in future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 02:46
    joint training
    AFCENT
    EOD
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

