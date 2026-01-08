(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Blue Sands Typhoon Take Offs B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons take off in support of Exercise Blue Sands within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise highlights NATO partnership and interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992525
    VIRIN: 251211-Z-BB071-1124
    Filename: DOD_111472880
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Blue Sands Typhoon Take Offs B-Roll, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, BlueSands26.1, Coalition Strength, Eruofighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video