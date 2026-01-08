U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brooke McIntire, the Junior Enlisted Foundations Course co-lead, and Master Sgt. Derek Miles, the Kadena Foundations Course development advisor, speak about the professional military education course offered at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The Foundations Courses are offered to junior enlisted service members, noncommissioned officers and senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992517
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111472742
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Kadena AB Offers Foundations Course PME to Service Members, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.