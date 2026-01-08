(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena AB Offers Foundations Course PME to Service Members

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Sgt. Briana Vera

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brooke McIntire, the Junior Enlisted Foundations Course co-lead, and Master Sgt. Derek Miles, the Kadena Foundations Course development advisor, speak about the professional military education course offered at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The Foundations Courses are offered to junior enlisted service members, noncommissioned officers and senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992517
    VIRIN: 260109-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111472742
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AB Offers Foundations Course PME to Service Members, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    Air University
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Barnes Center for Enlisted Educaiton
    AFN

