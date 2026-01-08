Kadena AB Offers Foundations Course PME to Service Members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brooke McIntire, the Junior Enlisted Foundations Course co-lead, and Master Sgt. Derek Miles, the Kadena Foundations Course development advisor, speak about the professional military education course offered at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. The Foundations Courses are offered to junior enlisted service members, noncommissioned officers and senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)