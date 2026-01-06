Pacific News Break: January 6, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News Break: In the Republic of Korea, the Forward Line of Own Troops Dining Facility hosted its grand re-opening on Camp Hovey. In Japan, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron received and unloaded cargo at Misawa Air Base. And in Hawaii, The Tripler Army Medical Center celebrated the arrival of the first babies of 2026.