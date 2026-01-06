(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific News Break: January 6, 2026

    JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: In the Republic of Korea, the Forward Line of Own Troops Dining Facility hosted its grand re-opening on Camp Hovey. In Japan, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron received and unloaded cargo at Misawa Air Base. And in Hawaii, The Tripler Army Medical Center celebrated the arrival of the first babies of 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992516
    VIRIN: 260105-F-HI767-1708
    Filename: DOD_111472732
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News Break: January 6, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

