On this Pacific News Break: In the Republic of Korea, the Forward Line of Own Troops Dining Facility hosted its grand re-opening on Camp Hovey. In Japan, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron received and unloaded cargo at Misawa Air Base. And in Hawaii, The Tripler Army Medical Center celebrated the arrival of the first babies of 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 21:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992516
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-HI767-1708
|Filename:
|DOD_111472732
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News Break: January 6, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
