Tone from the Top - "Reframing VUCA - A Blueprint to Lead with Resilience"

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses how leaders can reframe challenges into opportunities through resiliency. This is episode ten of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 20:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992514
|VIRIN:
|260109-Z-KE355-1096
|Filename:
|DOD_111472722
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
