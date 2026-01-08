(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tone from the Top - "Reframing VUCA - A Blueprint to Lead with Resilience"

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses how leaders can reframe challenges into opportunities through resiliency. This is episode ten of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992514
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-KE355-1096
    Filename: DOD_111472722
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Resilience
    78th Troop Command
    U.S. Army
    Georgia National Guard

