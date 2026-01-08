(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Task Force–DC Joins First Responders for Dignified Transfer Honor Escort

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale and Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling

    Joint Task Force DC

    Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia line the streets alongside civilian first responder partners during an honor escort as part of a dignified transfer in Washington, D.C., demonstrating unity, public trust and interagency cooperation in support of the Nation’s Capital, Jan. 8, 2026. The presence of National Guard members and local partners underscored a shared commitment to protecting communities, strengthening resilience and honoring those who serve—principles aligned with national priorities that emphasize strong civil-military relationships and effective domestic response.
    The transfer honored Terry Bennett, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department, who was struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist on Interstate 695 on Dec. 23, 2025, and later died from his injuries. Bennett’s service and sacrifice were recognized by law enforcement, National Guard members and community partners as they paid tribute to his line-of-duty death and reaffirmed their collective responsibility to safeguard the public. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale and Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992513
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-DS819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111472720
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    #jtfcd; #dcsafe; #nationalguard; #districtofcolumbia; #dcsafeandbeautiful

