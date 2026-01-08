(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescue 9 commercial fishing vessel crewmembers from an agrounded fishing vessel near St. George Island, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services in St. Paul with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992505
    VIRIN: 260108-O-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_111472487
    Length: 00:15:03
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    MH-60 Jayhawk, Courtesy, U.S. Coast Guard, Search and Rescue, Alaska, Arctic District

