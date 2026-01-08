(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Cyber Defenders in Action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Cyber defenders in the U.S. Army work hard to defend Army networks from cyber threats. Their weapon of choice is the Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System – Modular. The DDS-M kit consists of best-in-class commercial off the shelf hardware that packs neatly into two pelican cases for easy transport giving cyber defenders access to increased storage and compute capacity to analyze traffic on an Army network. Cyber Defenders utilize a variety of software tools that are chosen and loaded onto the DDS-M based on the mission. With the software tools, the Army has the ability to update software easily to continually enhance performance of the kit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992501
    VIRIN: 260108-A-BA022-9935
    Filename: DOD_111472458
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Cyber Defenders in Action, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    DCO
    DDS-M
    Defensive Cyber
    CPE IEW&S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video