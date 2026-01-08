Cyber defenders in the U.S. Army work hard to defend Army networks from cyber threats. Their weapon of choice is the Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System – Modular. The DDS-M kit consists of best-in-class commercial off the shelf hardware that packs neatly into two pelican cases for easy transport giving cyber defenders access to increased storage and compute capacity to analyze traffic on an Army network. Cyber Defenders utilize a variety of software tools that are chosen and loaded onto the DDS-M based on the mission. With the software tools, the Army has the ability to update software easily to continually enhance performance of the kit.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992501
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-BA022-9935
|Filename:
|DOD_111472458
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Cyber Defenders in Action, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.