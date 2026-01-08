(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Huron Harbor West Pier Repair Project

    HURON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Project Engineer, CPT Karr, provides details on the Huron Harbor West Pier repair project, Huron, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2025.
    USACE is committed to providing repairs that will protect this pier that was originally constructed in 1901. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992500
    VIRIN: 251202-A-VR700-6002
    Filename: DOD_111472448
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: HURON, OHIO, US

    Buffalo District
    Pier Repair
    Huron Harbor
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Navigation

