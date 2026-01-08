(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CPE IEW&S Southern Border Support

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Capability Program Executive Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors provides advanced technology to Soldiers supporting the Joint Task Force Southern Border and Customs & Border Protection. Systems include LRAS, GBOSS-E, ENFIRE, and CSP.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992499
    VIRIN: 260108-A-BA022-4377
    Filename: DOD_111472413
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CPE IEW&S Southern Border Support, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sensors
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    Joint Task Force - Southern Border (JTF-SB)
    Joint Task Force - Southern Border

