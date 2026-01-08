CPE IEW&S Southern Border Support

Capability Program Executive Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors provides advanced technology to Soldiers supporting the Joint Task Force Southern Border and Customs & Border Protection. Systems include LRAS, GBOSS-E, ENFIRE, and CSP.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992499
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-BA022-4377
|Filename:
|DOD_111472413
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
