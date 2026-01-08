(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber-Physical systems Executing in Real time - CyPhER Forge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    CyPhER Forge aims to revolutionize defense test and evaluation (T&E) by decoupling test duration from the complexity of physical systems. By slashing the number of required test points for developmental systems by an order of magnitude, you could dramatically accelerate the testing of combat systems, enabling warfighters to access cutting-edge technology faster. Learn more at https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/go?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=overview&utm_id=cypherforge

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 14:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992496
    VIRIN: 260108-O-QR429-7978
    Filename: DOD_111472061
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber-Physical systems Executing in Real time - CyPhER Forge, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    test and evaluation
    machine learning (ML)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video