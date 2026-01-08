CyPhER Forge aims to revolutionize defense test and evaluation (T&E) by decoupling test duration from the complexity of physical systems. By slashing the number of required test points for developmental systems by an order of magnitude, you could dramatically accelerate the testing of combat systems, enabling warfighters to access cutting-edge technology faster. Learn more at https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/go?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=overview&utm_id=cypherforge
This work, Cyber-Physical systems Executing in Real time - CyPhER Forge, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
