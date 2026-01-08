Cyber-Physical systems Executing in Real time - CyPhER Forge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CyPhER Forge aims to revolutionize defense test and evaluation (T&E) by decoupling test duration from the complexity of physical systems. By slashing the number of required test points for developmental systems by an order of magnitude, you could dramatically accelerate the testing of combat systems, enabling warfighters to access cutting-edge technology faster. Learn more at https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/go?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=overview&utm_id=cypherforge