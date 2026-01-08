MP Security Operations for ACW '26

U.S. Army Reserve Military Police from 301st Military Police Company and 215th Military Police Detachment, 1st Mission Support Command, conduct security operations during the first day of Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7, 2026. The Army of the Caribbean Week, the first event of its kind in the region, underscores the commitment to duty and readiness within the Caribbean. Historically, Fort Buchanan has been a cornerstone of military operations and community initiatives, making it the ideal setting. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Bryanne Vega)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992494
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-JP958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111472017
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|GUAYNABO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
