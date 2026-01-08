(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MP Security Operations for ACW '26

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    01.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryanne Vega 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Military Police from 301st Military Police Company and 215th Military Police Detachment, 1st Mission Support Command, conduct security operations during the first day of Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7, 2026. The Army of the Caribbean Week, the first event of its kind in the region, underscores the commitment to duty and readiness within the Caribbean. Historically, Fort Buchanan has been a cornerstone of military operations and community initiatives, making it the ideal setting. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Bryanne Vega)

    This work, MP Security Operations for ACW '26, by SSG Bryanne Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACW
    1st Mission Support Command
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26

