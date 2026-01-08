Air Force Drill Team performs for the first time in Qatar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs for Qatar’s International Festival of Military Music and Marching in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 17, 2025. Established in 1950, the Drill Team has showcased the discipline, skill and professionalism of Airmen through exacting rifle movements and synchronized routines performed across the nation and around the world for the past 75 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)