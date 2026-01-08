(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Drill Team performs for the first time in Qatar

    QATAR

    12.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs for Qatar’s International Festival of Military Music and Marching in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 17, 2025. Established in 1950, the Drill Team has showcased the discipline, skill and professionalism of Airmen through exacting rifle movements and synchronized routines performed across the nation and around the world for the past 75 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992490
    VIRIN: 251217-F-TO650-1001
    PIN: 251217
    Filename: DOD_111472008
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: QA

    AFDW
    11th Wing
    USAF Honor Guard
    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team
    Doha Tattoo
    international military tattoo

