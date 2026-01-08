(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard "Why I Serve" Spotlight #4

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    January is “Why I Serve” month, honoring the commitment and purpose behind joining the National Guard. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Cloud, military pay noncommissioned officer, human capital management, National Guard Bureau, shares his reason for serving. This month recognizes the diverse motivations that inspire service, from a sense of duty and patriotism to a commitment to defending communities, states, and the nation while supporting missions at home and abroad. This video includes music licensed from AudioNetwork. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:56
    selfless service
    Why I Serve
    service before self
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

