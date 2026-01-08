(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cpt. Emmanuel Bempah: Service

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Cpt. Emmanuel Bempah, an occupational health nurse assigned to the Iowa Medical Detachment, speaks about his military journey and what service means to him, Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    Iowa National Guard
    occupational health
    Service

