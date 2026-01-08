Cpt. Emmanuel Bempah, an occupational health nurse assigned to the Iowa Medical Detachment, speaks about his military journey and what service means to him, Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992480
|VIRIN:
|250221-Z-XK345-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471880
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
This work, Cpt. Emmanuel Bempah: Service, by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
