Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks during a media availability at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 6, 2026. During the interview, Caudle discussed his priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight. During the engagement, Caudle emphasized his commitment to putting Sailors first in every decision he makes as CNO. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|992479
|VIRIN:
|260106-N-PJ019-3284
|Filename:
|DOD_111471879
|Length:
|00:16:12
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
