Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992479" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks during a media availability at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 6, 2026. During the interview, Caudle discussed his priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight. During the engagement, Caudle emphasized his commitment to putting Sailors first in every decision he makes as CNO. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)