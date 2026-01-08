(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks during a media availability at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 6, 2026. During the interview, Caudle discussed his priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight. During the engagement, Caudle emphasized his commitment to putting Sailors first in every decision he makes as CNO. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992479
    VIRIN: 260106-N-PJ019-3284
    Filename: DOD_111471879
    Length: 00:16:12
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

