Last Call is an internal, informal podcast aimed at enhancing communication and connection between the Jacksonville District command and JaxStrong employees. This podcast serves as a platform to share important updates, discuss district initiatives, address employee concerns, and highlight individual achievements.
On this episode, MAJ Westcott (now LTC Westcott) visits the Palatka Field Office in Palatka, Florida, to learn about invasive plant species being monitored by the North Florida Aquatic Plant Control Unit. This unit is responsible for managing invasive plants on the St. Johns River from Jacksonville south to the Highway 520 Bridge. The unit is also responsible for snagging and clearing operations in the St. Johns, Withlacoochee and Ocklawaha Rivers.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992478
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-TG148-1034
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111471875
|Length:
|00:24:35
|Location:
|PALATKA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jacksonville District Presents: Last Call Podcast, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
