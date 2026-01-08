Jacksonville District Presents: Last Call Podcast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last Call is an internal, informal podcast aimed at enhancing communication and connection between the Jacksonville District command and JaxStrong employees. This podcast serves as a platform to share important updates, discuss district initiatives, address employee concerns, and highlight individual achievements.

On this episode, MAJ Westcott (now LTC Westcott) visits the Palatka Field Office in Palatka, Florida, to learn about invasive plant species being monitored by the North Florida Aquatic Plant Control Unit. This unit is responsible for managing invasive plants on the St. Johns River from Jacksonville south to the Highway 520 Bridge. The unit is also responsible for snagging and clearing operations in the St. Johns, Withlacoochee and Ocklawaha Rivers.