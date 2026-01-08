(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jacksonville District Presents: Last Call Podcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALATKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Last Call is an internal, informal podcast aimed at enhancing communication and connection between the Jacksonville District command and JaxStrong employees. This podcast serves as a platform to share important updates, discuss district initiatives, address employee concerns, and highlight individual achievements.
    On this episode, MAJ Westcott (now LTC Westcott) visits the Palatka Field Office in Palatka, Florida, to learn about invasive plant species being monitored by the North Florida Aquatic Plant Control Unit. This unit is responsible for managing invasive plants on the St. Johns River from Jacksonville south to the Highway 520 Bridge. The unit is also responsible for snagging and clearing operations in the St. Johns, Withlacoochee and Ocklawaha Rivers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992478
    VIRIN: 251031-A-TG148-1034
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111471875
    Length: 00:24:35
    Location: PALATKA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville District Presents: Last Call Podcast, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video