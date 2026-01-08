(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - B-roll footage shows Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle visiting Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 6, 2026. During the visit, Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman hosted an all-hands call with more than 1,000 Pensacola-area service members and toured the National Naval Aviation Museum. While at the museum, Caudle and Perryman met Lt. Cmdr. (ret.) Clyde “Cash” Barber, a 101-year-old World War II veteran and the oldest living U.S. Navy aircrew veteran. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992477
    VIRIN: 260106-N-PJ019-3264
    Filename: DOD_111471868
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC
    Chief of Naval Operations

