Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PENSACOLA, Fla. - B-roll footage shows Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle visiting Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 6, 2026. During the visit, Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman hosted an all-hands call with more than 1,000 Pensacola-area service members and toured the National Naval Aviation Museum. While at the museum, Caudle and Perryman met Lt. Cmdr. (ret.) Clyde “Cash” Barber, a 101-year-old World War II veteran and the oldest living U.S. Navy aircrew veteran. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)