Chief of Naval Operations Visits NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. - B-roll footage shows Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle visiting Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 6, 2026. During the visit, Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman hosted an all-hands call with more than 1,000 Pensacola-area service members and toured the National Naval Aviation Museum. While at the museum, Caudle and Perryman met Lt. Cmdr. (ret.) Clyde “Cash” Barber, a 101-year-old World War II veteran and the oldest living U.S. Navy aircrew veteran. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992477
|VIRIN:
|260106-N-PJ019-3264
|Filename:
|DOD_111471868
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
