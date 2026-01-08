U.S. Air Force T-38C Talons from the 560th Flying Training Squadron escorts the T-7A Red Hawk for its historic arrival to Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Dec. 3, 2025. The T-7A is the fleet’s newest training aircraft designed to train the next generation of pilots for 4th and 5th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992475
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-CC297-1144
|Filename:
|DOD_111471843
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, by TSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.