    T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    Air Education and Training Command

    U.S. Air Force T-38C Talons from the 560th Flying Training Squadron escorts the T-7A Red Hawk for its historic arrival to Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Dec. 3, 2025. The T-7A is the fleet’s newest training aircraft designed to train the next generation of pilots for 4th and 5th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992475
    VIRIN: 251203-F-CC297-1144
    Filename: DOD_111471843
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    This work, T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, by TSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

