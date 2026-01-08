T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force T-38C Talons from the 560th Flying Training Squadron escorts the T-7A Red Hawk for its historic arrival to Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Dec. 3, 2025. The T-7A is the fleet’s newest training aircraft designed to train the next generation of pilots for 4th and 5th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)