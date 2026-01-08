video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Cutters Bridle and Tackle break ice on Penobscot Bay as part of the Coast Guard Northeast District's Operation RENEW, January 7, 2026.



Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters ensures communities have the security, supplies, and energy they need during harsh conditions. Our icebreaking operations are critical for delivering heating fuel, food, and medical supplies, while supporting commerce and preventing flooding.