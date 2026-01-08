The Coast Guard Cutters Bridle and Tackle break ice on Penobscot Bay as part of the Coast Guard Northeast District's Operation RENEW, January 7, 2026.
Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters ensures communities have the security, supplies, and energy they need during harsh conditions. Our icebreaking operations are critical for delivering heating fuel, food, and medical supplies, while supporting commerce and preventing flooding.
