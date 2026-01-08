(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutters Bridle and Tackle break ice on Penobscot Bay

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    The Coast Guard Cutters Bridle and Tackle break ice on Penobscot Bay as part of the Coast Guard Northeast District's Operation RENEW, January 7, 2026.

    Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters ensures communities have the security, supplies, and energy they need during harsh conditions. Our icebreaking operations are critical for delivering heating fuel, food, and medical supplies, while supporting commerce and preventing flooding.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992463
    VIRIN: 260107-G-EK967-6768
    Filename: DOD_111471727
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Icebreaking
    Coast Guard cutter Tackle
    USCG
    northeast district
    Coast Guard Cutter Bridle
    OperationRENEW

