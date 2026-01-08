(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB Apache Pilots Prepare to Take Flight

    GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64Ev6 Apache helicopter pilots from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to conduct a training flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.

    DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Apache Pilots Prepare to Take Flight, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

