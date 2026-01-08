U.S. Army AH-64Ev6 Apache helicopter pilots from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to conduct a training flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992460
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-GH759-7933
|Filename:
|DOD_111471724
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th CAB Apache Pilots Prepare to Take Flight, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.