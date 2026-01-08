(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Intro Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson 

    War.gov         

    Intro video for the Department of War’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting major moments in America’s 250 year military history. (DOW Video by Navy Senior Chief Joshua Bruns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 10:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992455
    VIRIN: 251229-D-D0439-1416
    Filename: DOD_111471651
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Intro Video, by SSgt Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military history
    American Military History
    Department of War (DOW)
    Freedom250
    Reflective Moments Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video