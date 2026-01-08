(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.06.2026

    Video by Pfc. Tamia Lee 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) medical evaluators train U.S. Army, Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces medics on donning their mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense course at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S Army video by Pfc.Tamia Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992440
    VIRIN: 260107-A-XV457-1001
    Filename: DOD_111471421
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces, by PFC Tamia Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video