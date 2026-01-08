B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) medical evaluators train U.S. Army, Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces medics on donning their mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense course at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S Army video by Pfc.Tamia Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992440
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-XV457-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471421
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
