Medics assigned to the U.S. Army, Armed Forces of Liberia, Italian Armed Forces, and Ghana Armed Forces train on simulated canine tactical combat casualty care during a course led by the Vicenza Veterinary Treatment Facility and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 7, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992437
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-LG908-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471376
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces, by SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.