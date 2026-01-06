The 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia National Guard, teamed up with the 180th Engineer Support Company, Virginia National Guard, to bring a Caterpillar D6K dozer to an outstation, supporting critical force protection and construction missions in the Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The rare airlift mission served to display AFRICOM and CJTF-HOA's ability deploy service members, systems and equipment across the African continent, anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992436
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-SQ068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471315
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th ESC and 130th AS Deliver D6K Dozer to outstation AFN Video, by SrA Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
