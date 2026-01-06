(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180th ESC and 130th AS Deliver D6K Dozer to outstation AFN Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia National Guard, teamed up with the 180th Engineer Support Company, Virginia National Guard, to bring a Caterpillar D6K dozer to an outstation, supporting critical force protection and construction missions in the Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The rare airlift mission served to display AFRICOM and CJTF-HOA's ability deploy service members, systems and equipment across the African continent, anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992436
    VIRIN: 250107-F-SQ068-1001
    Filename: DOD_111471315
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180th ESC and 130th AS Deliver D6K Dozer to outstation AFN Video, by SrA Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virgina
    West Va.
    National Guard
    Djibouti
    AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video