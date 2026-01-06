180th ESC and 130th AS Deliver D6K Dozer to outstation AFN Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia National Guard, teamed up with the 180th Engineer Support Company, Virginia National Guard, to bring a Caterpillar D6K dozer to an outstation, supporting critical force protection and construction missions in the Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The rare airlift mission served to display AFRICOM and CJTF-HOA's ability deploy service members, systems and equipment across the African continent, anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)