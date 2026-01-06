(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LUCAS Drone Launch

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    Task Force 59 launched a Low Cost Unmanned Attack System, or LUCAS, Dec. 16, 2025 aboard the USS Santa Barbara in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 01:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LUCAS Drone Launch, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force 59
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32)
    AFN Bahrain

