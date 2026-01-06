(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3d MEB Humanitarian Assistance Response Training to Real-World Execution: Philippines

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct humanitarian assistance response training (HART) less than a month before being activated to provide foreign disaster relief in the Philippines. Unit leaders discuss how recent training prepared the unit to transition rapidly from training to real-world humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Motivational Inspiring by IlyaSound/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains video from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Major Hurricane Makes Landfall Lashing Palm Trees Strong Wind - Mang by James/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 00:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992431
    VIRIN: 260108-M-RB314-1003
    Filename: DOD_111471132
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Disaster relief
    operational readiness
    3d MEB
    Humanitarian Assistance Response Training
    Philippines

