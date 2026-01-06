3d MEB Humanitarian Assistance Response Training to Real-World Execution: Philippines

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct humanitarian assistance response training (HART) less than a month before being activated to provide foreign disaster relief in the Philippines. Unit leaders discuss how recent training prepared the unit to transition rapidly from training to real-world humanitarian assistance operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Motivational Inspiring by IlyaSound/stock.adobe.com
This video contains video from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Major Hurricane Makes Landfall Lashing Palm Trees Strong Wind - Mang by James/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 00:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992431
|VIRIN:
|260108-M-RB314-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111471132
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
