Dusty Jobs is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Cooper, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, works with Airmen on their jobs throughout the wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Cooper visits the base perimeter to discuss a project to improve base security, the local economy, and provide Airmen the opportunity to showcase their skills and impact. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 00:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992430
|VIRIN:
|251023-Z-YH622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471131
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dusty Jobs: Can we dig it?, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
