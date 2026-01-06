U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct live fire and maneuver training on range 800 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 17, 2025. Range 800 allowed TF Ashland personnel to build proficiency in platoon-supported attacks between the ground combat element and the logistics combat element. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992426
|VIRIN:
|260107-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471037
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, TF Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Range 800 Live Fire and Maneuver Training, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.