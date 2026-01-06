(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TF Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Range 800 Live Fire and Maneuver Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct live fire and maneuver training on range 800 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 17, 2025. Range 800 allowed TF Ashland personnel to build proficiency in platoon-supported attacks between the ground combat element and the logistics combat element. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992426
    VIRIN: 260107-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111471037
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    TFASH, Task Force Ashland, I MEF, 15thMEU, Range 800

