    Garita Warriors kickoff Army of the Caribbean Week '26!

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    01.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command assemble for Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7 to Jan 10, 2025. The ACW '26 and Garita Games ‘26 brings over 2,000 Soldiers and their families under a 1st-MSC-led event displaying the Army Reserve in the Caribbean’s readiness and ability to muster under short notice for Large-Scale Combat Operations, island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 02:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992421
    VIRIN: 260107-A-II753-1001
    Filename: DOD_111471019
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GUAYNABO, PR

    This work, Garita Warriors kickoff Army of the Caribbean Week '26!, by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACW
    1st Mission Support Command
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26
    GaritaGames

