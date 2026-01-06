Garita Warriors kickoff Army of the Caribbean Week '26!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command assemble for Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7 to Jan 10, 2025. The ACW '26 and Garita Games ‘26 brings over 2,000 Soldiers and their families under a 1st-MSC-led event displaying the Army Reserve in the Caribbean’s readiness and ability to muster under short notice for Large-Scale Combat Operations, island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)