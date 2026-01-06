U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command assemble for Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7 to Jan 10, 2025. The ACW '26 and Garita Games ‘26 brings over 2,000 Soldiers and their families under a 1st-MSC-led event displaying the Army Reserve in the Caribbean’s readiness and ability to muster under short notice for Large-Scale Combat Operations, island-chain mobilization, signal communications, and logistics across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 02:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992421
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-II753-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471019
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GUAYNABO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garita Warriors kickoff Army of the Caribbean Week '26!, by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
