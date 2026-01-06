COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 5, 2026) – The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongside Captain Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo commanding officer, hosts a New Year's celebration at the 99 Islands Bayside Hotel in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992419
|VIRIN:
|260105-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111471010
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year's Celebration, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
