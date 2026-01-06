USACE Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence: Building Strong Futures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence (TACE) recruiters, Ashlie Jenkins and Adam Loveless, and TACE Program Manager Keisha Ford, present an overview of the USACE Talent Marketplace. The Talent Marketplace is USACE's revolutionary one-stop-shop connecting top-tier talent to the Corps' national mission through premier pathways including the Army Fellows Program, SMART Scholarship, and DoD SkillBridge. This initiative serves as a call to action for skilled professionals to find their next mission and Build Strong with USACE. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Butler, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center)



The video contains music from a licensed asset from MegaTrax and licensed stock footage from Getty Images.