    USACE Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence: Building Strong Futures

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Kevin Butler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence (TACE) recruiters, Ashlie Jenkins and Adam Loveless, and TACE Program Manager Keisha Ford, present an overview of the USACE Talent Marketplace. The Talent Marketplace is USACE's revolutionary one-stop-shop connecting top-tier talent to the Corps' national mission through premier pathways including the Army Fellows Program, SMART Scholarship, and DoD SkillBridge. This initiative serves as a call to action for skilled professionals to find their next mission and Build Strong with USACE. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Butler, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center)

    The video contains music from a licensed asset from MegaTrax and licensed stock footage from Getty Images.

    recruitment
    careers
    Talent Marketplace
    Build Strong
    USACE
    Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence

