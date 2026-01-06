(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Savannah Harbor Cannon MOA signing

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Official signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Savannah District, Coastal Heritage Society (CHS), and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Parks and Historic Sites Division(GA DNR) regarding the conservation and exhibition of Revolutionary War era artifacts discovered during dredging associated with the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP). A temporary exhibit will be on view for the public.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992400
    VIRIN: 230330-A-HT663-8626
    Filename: DOD_111470677
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Harbor Cannon MOA signing, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

