Official signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Savannah District, Coastal Heritage Society (CHS), and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Parks and Historic Sites Division(GA DNR) regarding the conservation and exhibition of Revolutionary War era artifacts discovered during dredging associated with the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP). A temporary exhibit will be on view for the public.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992400
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-HT663-8626
|Filename:
|DOD_111470677
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Savannah Harbor Cannon MOA signing, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.