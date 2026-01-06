NSCS Curriculum Update

In this video, Navy Supply Corps School Commanding Officer CAPT T. Richie Jenkins and NSCS Alfoat Director LCDR Chelsea Rowan outline the comprehensive enhancement to the Supply Corps professional education courses —designed to meet the demands of today’s operational environment and the challenges of tomorrow’s fleet.
Key updates include:
• The transition from the Basic Qualification Course to the Basic Supply Officer Course (BSOC), emphasizing critical thinking, leadership, warfare doctrine, and executive-level decision-making
• The evolution of the Supply Officer Department Head Course into the Intermediate Supply Officer Course (ISOC), expanding its relevance for Department Heads, N4 staff officers, and senior leadership roles
• A fundamental shift toward student-centered, applied learning, leveraging case studies, simulations, and collaborative problem-solving to mirror real-world fleet conditions
These changes reflect a deliberate investment in people — ensuring Supply Officers arrive at the fleet prepared to lead decisively, think strategically, and operate effectively in contested environments.
