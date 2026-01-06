(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSCS Curriculum Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    In this video, Navy Supply Corps School Commanding Officer CAPT T. Richie Jenkins and NSCS Alfoat Director LCDR Chelsea Rowan outline the comprehensive enhancement to the Supply Corps professional education courses —designed to meet the demands of today’s operational environment and the challenges of tomorrow’s fleet.

    Key updates include:
    • The transition from the Basic Qualification Course to the Basic Supply Officer Course (BSOC), emphasizing critical thinking, leadership, warfare doctrine, and executive-level decision-making
    • The evolution of the Supply Officer Department Head Course into the Intermediate Supply Officer Course (ISOC), expanding its relevance for Department Heads, N4 staff officers, and senior leadership roles
    • A fundamental shift toward student-centered, applied learning, leveraging case studies, simulations, and collaborative problem-solving to mirror real-world fleet conditions

    These changes reflect a deliberate investment in people — ensuring Supply Officers arrive at the fleet prepared to lead decisively, think strategically, and operate effectively in contested environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992392
    VIRIN: 260108-N-JF993-7866
    Filename: DOD_111470631
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSCS Curriculum Update, by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply Corps
    Navy Supply Corps School
    NSCS
    Training & Development
    Training & Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video