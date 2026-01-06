U.S. Marine Corps recruit Matthew Leather, Platoon 3005, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, writes a letter to his family on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025. During the evenings of recruit training, recruits are given time, called "Square Away Time," to take care of various tasks and prepare for the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992383
|VIRIN:
|251201-M-BL112-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111470593
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dear Family (Edited), by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.