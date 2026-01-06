Dear Family (Edited)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Matthew Leather, Platoon 3005, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, writes a letter to his family on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025. During the evenings of recruit training, recruits are given time, called "Square Away Time," to take care of various tasks and prepare for the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)