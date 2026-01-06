video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force explore the concept of Total Fitness, focusing on the four domains—physical, mental, spiritual and social fitness—that shape the holistic readiness of Marines. In this video, I MEF and Marine Corps Community Services subject matter experts outline how these domains work together to enhance resilience, performance and mission success. Total fitness is more than just physical health; it’s a mindset and a lifestyle that supports the Marine’s ability to endure and excel in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Sgt. Max Arellano)