U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force explore the concept of Total Fitness, focusing on the four domains—physical, mental, spiritual and social fitness—that shape the holistic readiness of Marines. In this video, I MEF and Marine Corps Community Services subject matter experts outline how these domains work together to enhance resilience, performance and mission success. Total fitness is more than just physical health; it’s a mindset and a lifestyle that supports the Marine’s ability to endure and excel in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Sgt. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992381
|VIRIN:
|260107-M-ST088-1001
|PIN:
|265513
|Filename:
|DOD_111470574
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Fitness, by Sgt Max Arellano and Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.