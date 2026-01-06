(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Total Fitness

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Max Arellano and Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force explore the concept of Total Fitness, focusing on the four domains—physical, mental, spiritual and social fitness—that shape the holistic readiness of Marines. In this video, I MEF and Marine Corps Community Services subject matter experts outline how these domains work together to enhance resilience, performance and mission success. Total fitness is more than just physical health; it’s a mindset and a lifestyle that supports the Marine’s ability to endure and excel in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Sgt. Max Arellano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992381
    VIRIN: 260107-M-ST088-1001
    PIN: 265513
    Filename: DOD_111470574
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, US

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    1st MarDiv
    total fitness
    USMC

