Footage of conservation efforts at Texas A&M on Revolutionary era cannon found in the Savannah Harbor during dredging.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992380
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-A1411-9167
|Filename:
|DOD_111470572
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Savannah Harbor Revolutionary Cannon Conservation, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
