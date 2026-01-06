(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Savannah Harbor Revolutionary Cannon Conservation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Video by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Footage of conservation efforts at Texas A&M on Revolutionary era cannon found in the Savannah Harbor during dredging.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992380
    VIRIN: 240314-A-A1411-9167
    Filename: DOD_111470572
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Harbor Revolutionary Cannon Conservation, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Savannah Harbor
    Texas A&M
    Revolutionary Cannon Conservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video