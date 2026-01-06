(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers cross train

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, operate an M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Table XI range as part of Spartan training density at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2025. The range provided an opportunity for crews to demonstrate their weapons proficiency and tactical maneuvering under realistic combat conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992374
    VIRIN: 251020-A-SA954-3125
    Filename: DOD_111470463
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers cross train, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3ID
    #ROTM
    #FortStewart
    #Training
    Georgia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video