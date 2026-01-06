Dogface Soldiers cross train

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, operate an M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Table XI range as part of Spartan training density at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2025. The range provided an opportunity for crews to demonstrate their weapons proficiency and tactical maneuvering under realistic combat conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)