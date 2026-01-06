Minnesota National Guard SUS-V

Operational clips of Minnesota National Guard SUS-Vs maneuvering in the snow and on trails. Also Static clips of the SUS-V inside the Armory garage.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992367
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-KL308-5133
|Filename:
|DOD_111470196
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
