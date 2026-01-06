(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard SUS-V

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Operational clips of Minnesota National Guard SUS-Vs maneuvering in the snow and on trails. Also Static clips of the SUS-V inside the Armory garage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992367
    VIRIN: 260107-A-KL308-5133
    Filename: DOD_111470196
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard SUS-V, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SUSV
    #Camp Ripley Training Center
    #MinnesotaNationalGuard
    #National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video