Day in the Life Steven Lee

Meet Steven Lee, a dedicated diver and dam mechanic with the USACE Louisville District. In this video, Steven opens up about his passion for diving, the challenges and risks he faces underwater, and the drive that keeps him pushing forward. Discover why he loves his job and the pride he takes in supporting the mission of the USACE while ensuring the safety and integrity of our nation’s infrastructure.