Meet Steven Lee, a dedicated diver and dam mechanic with the USACE Louisville District. In this video, Steven opens up about his passion for diving, the challenges and risks he faces underwater, and the drive that keeps him pushing forward. Discover why he loves his job and the pride he takes in supporting the mission of the USACE while ensuring the safety and integrity of our nation’s infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992360
|VIRIN:
|251102-A-KL057-8628
|Filename:
|DOD_111470077
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life Steven Lee, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.