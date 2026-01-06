(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Day in the Life Steven Lee

    LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Meet Steven Lee, a dedicated diver and dam mechanic with the USACE Louisville District. In this video, Steven opens up about his passion for diving, the challenges and risks he faces underwater, and the drive that keeps him pushing forward. Discover why he loves his job and the pride he takes in supporting the mission of the USACE while ensuring the safety and integrity of our nation’s infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 13:35
    Location: LOUISVILLE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life Steven Lee, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisville Distict
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Lock & Dam

