One Marine, Two Missions

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Follansbee, a defense counsel with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, discusses his role as a defense counsel and 2025 All-Marine Rugby Team Captain at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 6, 2026. The duty of a defense counsel is to uphold, protect, and defend the constitutional rights of Marines, while maintaining legal integrity, professionalism, and commitment to justice. The All-Marine Rugby Team is selected annually from the best Marine rugby players to compete against other teams across the Department of War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
