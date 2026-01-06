(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S., Mexican and Canadian Army soldiers conduct the culminating event of Fuerzas Amigas 25 on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces practiced mass-casualty triage and patient prioritization as part of a simulated disaster-response scenario. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992358
    VIRIN: 251211-A-XN888-6080
    Filename: DOD_111470050
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FA25
    FuerzasAmigas2025
    FA2025

