    Day in the Life Zac Wolf

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A video highlighting Zac Wolf, the only limnologist in the area and biologist with USACE, as he shares his vital work educating the next generation and highlighting the crucial role of maintaining healthy lakes, dams, and fish environments. Discover how his expertise helps protect our waterways and the delicate balance of ecosystems, and why staying on top of environmental impacts is essential for the future.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992357
    VIRIN: 251101-A-KL057-6335
    Filename: DOD_111470048
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Day in the Life Zac Wolf, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Enviromental
    Louisville District
    USACE

