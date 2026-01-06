Day in the Life Zac Wolf

A video highlighting Zac Wolf, the only limnologist in the area and biologist with USACE, as he shares his vital work educating the next generation and highlighting the crucial role of maintaining healthy lakes, dams, and fish environments. Discover how his expertise helps protect our waterways and the delicate balance of ecosystems, and why staying on top of environmental impacts is essential for the future.
|11.01.2025
|01.07.2026 13:35
|Video Productions
|992357
|251101-A-KL057-6335
|DOD_111470048
|00:07:31
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
