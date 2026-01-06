Day in the Life Zac Wolf

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992357" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting Zac Wolf, the only limnologist in the area and biologist with USACE, as he shares his vital work educating the next generation and highlighting the crucial role of maintaining healthy lakes, dams, and fish environments. Discover how his expertise helps protect our waterways and the delicate balance of ecosystems, and why staying on top of environmental impacts is essential for the future.