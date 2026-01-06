U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Mexican Army soldiers conduct reconnaissance and surveillance of simulated chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear threats during Fuerzas Amigas 2025 in Gatesville, Texas, on Dec. 10, 2025. U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces practiced mass-casualty triage and patient prioritization as part of a simulated disaster-response scenario. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian A. Winston