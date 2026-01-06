EOTG Boat Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a boat raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)