U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a boat raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992349
|VIRIN:
|250107-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111469990
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, EOTG Boat Raid, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
