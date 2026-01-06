(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOTG Boat Raid

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a boat raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992349
    VIRIN: 250107-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111469990
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOTG Boat Raid, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    1MARDIV
    V1/1
    EOTG
    USMC
    boats

